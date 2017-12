FRAMINGHMA, Mass. (WHDH) – A Framingham woman was busted during a holiday “Shop with a Cop” event.

Melissa Allen, 32, has been charged with larceny and resisting arrest.

Dozens of police officers were shopping at Target with local kids in need. Officials say Allen filled a bin with more than $1,000 in items from Target and tried to walk out without paying.

