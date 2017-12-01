FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – A Framingham woman is searching for a priceless heirloom she’s worn for more than a decade. She says someone broke into her gym locker and stole her mother’s wedding rings.

It’s been a long 24 hours for Courtney Balacco, after she says someone stole her mother’s rings from her gym locker at Lifetime Fitness in Framingham.

Balacco’s mother lost her battle with kidney cancer. “She went into hospice in October of 2008, and I have not gone one day since then without wearing the rings,” she said.

Balacco said she went into the gym and stored her rings inside a locker. When she finished her workout, she said her rings were gone.

“I immediately knew something was wrong because the lock was all the way up, back to the unlock position,” she said.

The diamond rings are worth about $10,000, but Balacco said that’s not what is important to her.

“I wouldn’t even want to buy new ones if there was insurance money to cover them,” Balacco said. “I wouldn’t feel right anyway, it’s not the same. It would feel wrong,” she continued.

Balacco said she’s not out to “get anyone or punish anyone,” she just wants “that piece of my mom back.”

