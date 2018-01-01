Framingham’s first-ever mayor excited to get to work after inauguration

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — History was made in Framingham Monday as local and state officials swore in Dr. Yvonne Spicer as the city’s first-ever mayor.

Spicer, a former educator, said she is ready to get to work. She was elected as Framingham’s first mayor in November, months after residents voted to become a city.

Spicer said her top priority in office will be education. She also plans to revive the city’s downtown area and bring high-paying tech jobs to Framingham.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)