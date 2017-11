BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo said goodbye to Okie the gorilla on Saturday.

Okie is a Western Lowland Gorilla, which are considered critically endangered in the wild.

He is heading to a zoo in Louisiana to start his own family.

Visitors at the zoo on Saturday learned about gorilla conservation and said farewell to Okie.

