BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo announced Thursday that there is a new baby monkey roaming its friendly confines in Dorchester.

A baby cotton-top tamarin was recently born. Zoo officials said the monkey is on exhibit with its parents and siblings in the tropical forest enclosure.

The zoo shared wonderful photos of the newborn. Check them out below:

