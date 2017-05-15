Franklin Police continue search for missing 20-year-old man

FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - Franklin Police are looking for 20-year-old Michael Doherty.

Police say he was last seen in the Phyllis Lane area hanging out with some friends late Saturday night.

They say his parents became alarmed after he never made it back home.

Officers spent hours Sunday searching the woods, concentrating their efforts near bodies of water.

And now, police are working on speaking to Doherty’s friends.

They are also wanting neighbors in the area to be on alert, asking them to check any sheds or detached building for signs of the man.

A reverse 911 call was also sent out to people in the area, providing them with a description.

Doherty was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and sneakers.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)