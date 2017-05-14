Franklin Police searching for missing 20-year-old man

FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old.

The parents of Michael Doherty reported that their son had not returned home the previous night, according to police. The investigation indicates that Doherty was last seen around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin. Police say he had been attending a gathering with friends.

Doherty was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and sneakers. He is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin Police at 508-528-1212.

