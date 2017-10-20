Free animals: MSPCA waives adoption fee for 14 pigs

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - The MSPCA says it is waiving adoption fees for pigs at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

Due to the increased interest in “mini pigs,” the farm has been taking in about 20 pigs each year.

The farm says its population of 14 pigs are “no longer mini” and that they’re taking over space that it needs to allocate to other animals.

The MSPCA announced Friday that it has decided to waive the $150 adoption fee for all of November in a bid to get them all into homes.

One of the pigs, Buster, was said to be destined for the dinner table until a woman bought him as a piglet to save his life. She brought him to the farm and he’s been with there for six years, according to MSPCA.

Here’s a look at some of the pigs that are available:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)