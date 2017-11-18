Free speech advocates returned to Boston Common without permit Saturday for ‘Rally for the Republic’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Free speech advocates returned to the Boston Common on Saturday around 12 p.m. without permit.

The conservative groups, Resist Marxism and Boston Free Speech, planned the event even though the city denied their permit request.

RELATED: Group pushes for rally on Boston Common in court hearing.

The self-described free speech activists spoke without permit on the band stand in the Common.

Hundreds of counter-protesters are also in attendance and are separated from the protesters by Boston Police.

Organizers planned today’s “Rally for the Republic” after thousands of counter-protesters attended a similar rally back in August.

That event was held shortly after deadly violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Crowds dispersing without major incidents. A handful of arrests. Peace out? #7News pic.twitter.com/sG81GEmlpI — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) November 18, 2017

Free speech rally concludes on the common with a wall of police officers separating counter protestors #7News pic.twitter.com/dcjp6ErOr6 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 18, 2017

Police are keeping back several thousand counter protestors. #7News pic.twitter.com/ZEwugPG4u0 — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) November 18, 2017

About 100 self described free speech activists are speaking (without permit) on Boston Common #7News pic.twitter.com/XtmiEO8ZFM — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) November 18, 2017

Boston police now separating demonstrators on the common #7News pic.twitter.com/WkStRHHQVS — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 18, 2017

