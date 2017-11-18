Free speech advocates returning to Boston Common Saturday for ‘Rally for the Republic’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Free speech advocates are returning to the Boston Common on Saturday.

The conservative groups, Resist Marxism and Boston Free Speech, are planning the event even though the city denied their permit request.

Organizers planned today’s “Rally for the Republic” after thousands of counter-protesters attended a similar rally in August.

That event was held shortly after deadly violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia.

