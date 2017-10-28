BOSTON (WHDH) - The mayor said he is disappointed after organizers of the proposed free speech rally rejected the city’s alternate date, while organizers said the rally will take place regardless.

The city of Boston rejected the organizers original date of Saturday, November 18th due to a family friendly 5K race that was already scheduled to take place in the Common that day.

The mayor spoke with 7News and said he is disappointed because the city offered the organizer’s an alternate date, Sunday, November 19th, but they turned that option down.

7News also spoke with the rally organizers and they said they are not interested in having the rally on any other date.

“The date, at this point, is non-negotiable,” said organizer John Medlar. He said the rally will happen anyway because many people are traveling for it and have already booked hotels and taken time off work.

In the original denial letter, the city said, “This previously-permitted road race will involve street closures, large tents, a stage, tables, portable toilets, moving vehicles and crowds on the Boston Common, which makes another large event incompatible on the same day.”

The rally organizers are part of the Free Speech Coalition. They were hoping to hold another rally to follow their last one in August.

At the rally in August, only a handful of members from the Free Speech Coalition actually showed up. However, tens of thousands of counter-protesters were in attendance. Several people were arrested at that rally.

— Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) October 27, 2017

