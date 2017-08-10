Freight train collides with idle Semi-Trailer

ATLANTA (AP) - A freight train collided with a semi-trailer truck in Georgia on Monday after the truck got stuck on the tracks.

The video shows the moment of impact as the train cuts the trailer in half spilling debris everywhere.

A witness posted the scene to their Facebook page saying, “seconds earlier and I would have been covered in debris.”

The Henry County Fire Department has confirmed that no injuries were reported.

