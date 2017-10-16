French bulldog found dead in car in commuter rail parking garage, police say

Transit Police say a French bulldog was found dead Sunday night inside a car at the Salem Commuter Rail parking lot.

Authorities responded around 6 p.m. for a report of a possible injured dog inside a parked vehicle and observed a lifeless dog in the front passenger seat.

Police say the dog was found in “large amounts of vomit.” They the dog’s owners arrived as officers tried to break into the vehicle.

Brendan Bulfin, 38, and Courtney Casey, 28, both of New York, let the officers into the vehicle. It was then confirmed that

Nigil, 3, was dead.

Nigil was left unattended in an enclosed vehicle in excess of five hours on a 73 degree day, according to investigators.

Bulfin and Casey were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

