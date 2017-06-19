‘French Spiderman’ scales side of building in Spain

BARCELONA (WHDH) — New video shows a French urban climber scaling a tall building in Spain.

Alain Robert has made a career out of climbing structures, including the Golden Gate Bridge and the Eiffel Tower. In his latest video, he takes on one of the tallest buildings in Barcelona. Robert does the climb without using a rope or harness.

Robert is known as the “French Spiderman.”

