Frequently eating fried potatoes can lead to an early death

A new study shows that frequently eating fried potatoes can be a major health risk.

The study says that people who eat fried potatoes at least two times a week, double their risk of an early death.

This includes french fries, potato chips and hash browns.

Health experts say frying potatoes can produce a chemical that can lead to cancer.

Eating potatoes that aren’t fried, were not linked to the same health risks.

