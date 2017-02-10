Friday is digging out day after Thursday’s blizzard

DANVERS (WHDH) - Friday is all about digging out and some people already went out Thursday night to clean off cars and clear sidewalks.

The blizzard hit but the snow day hardly meant there wasn’t work to be done.

“What Belichick said at the parade,” said Joe O’Leary. “No days off. No days off. So here we are, no days off.”

And the job isn’t an easy one. The snow is heady and wet, the wind brutal and the temperatures frigid.

Plows worked to clear the streets, shovels went non-stop on the sidewalks and cars got cleaned off.

Neighbors came out to help neighbors knowing the work needs to get done.

“I figured this was going to be more fun now,” said Rosie Osser last night, “than tomorrow morning.”

