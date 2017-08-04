Friday is International Beer Day!

Millions around the globe Friday will celebrate International Beer Day! It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to brewers and bartenders.

IBD takes place annually on the first Friday in August. The day was established back in Aug. 2008. It’s since been celebrated in more than 200 cities every year.

What’s the purpose of the day? Here are three reasons, according to IBD’s official website:

To gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness that is beer.

To celebrate the dedicated men and women who brew and serve our beer.

To bring the world together by celebrating the beers of all nations and cultures on this one remarkable day.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)