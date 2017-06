Friday is National Doughnut Day and that means some shops are giving away some freebies.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut of the customers choosing.

Dunkin Donuts is giving away a free doughnut when you buy a drink.

National Doughnut Day started during World War I to honor women who served donuts to soldiers.

