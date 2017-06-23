Most people look forward to Friday because it means the weekend is almost here, but this Friday is even more special.

Friday is Take Your Dog to Work Day!

The holiday started in 1999 by Pet Sitters International as a way to encourage dog adoption and celebrate man’s best friend.

The organization’s website will even give you a free toolkit to make the most of your furry friend’s work day.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)