Friend of accused killer takes stand in ‘Baby Doe’ murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Testimony in the “Baby Doe” murder trial resumed Wednesday with a friend of accused killer, Michael McCarthy, taking the stand.

Authorities said Michael Sprinsky provided tips to investigators that helped them identify 2-year-old Bella Bond in the months after her remains were found stuffed in a trash bag on Winthrop’s Deer Island Beach in 2015.

Sprinsky, a key witness for the prosecution, took the stand and told jurors that he’s a recovering heroin addict, with a criminal past, who knows McCarthy well.

McCarthy was obsessed with the occult and was convinced that baby Bella was demonic, prosecutors claimed Tuesday.

When asked by prosecutors if McCarthy was into “supernatural” happenings, Sprinsky confirmed his interest in the occult and said he was into “a lot of dark stuff.”

“She just died. It was her time. She was a demon.” McCarthy allegedly stated after killing the toddler.

Prosecutors allege McCarthy, who was living with Bella’s mom, Rachelle Bond, beat the girl to death in her bed. McCarthy then allegedly held Bond hostage in a heroin-induced haze, threatening to kill her if she spoke of the girl’s death.

A neighbor of Bond’s also took the stand and told jurors that she grew distant after McCarthy moved in.

Yessiomara Torres said Bond often appeared high, and that one day, baby Bella suddenly disappeared. Torres claimed that she saw Bond throwing away Bella’s belongings.

“I saw Rachelle throwing out her toys and clothes in the garbage can in the back,” Torres said. “But by that time, I was already not seeing Bella.”

Police also arrested Rachelle, accusing her of helping dump her child’s body in the water. But in exchange for her testimony, Bond cut a deal that gets her out of jail when McCarthy’s trial is over.

The jury is expected to visit the crime scene on Thursday.

