Friend of victims recalls night of shooting in Aaaron Hernandez murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who witnessed a shooting that killed two men outside of the Cure nightclub in 2012 took the stand Thursday in the Aaaron Hernandez double-murder trial.

Raychides Sanches was one of five friends inside a car that police said Hernandez fired on, killing two people inside.

The former New England Patriot is charged with the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston’s South End on the night of July 16.

Hernandez is accused of gunning the men down after he became enraged by “a simple bump, a spilled drink and an exchange of looks.”

Sanches listened as prosecutors played his recorded interview with police, describing the shooter who pulled up in another car and started firing. He talked about seeing a man inside Hernandez’s SUV who was wearing a white hat.

Police have said Hernandez’s former friend and marijuana supplier, Alexander Bradley, was driving and that Hernandez fired his gun from the passenger seat.

The defense spent much of the day trying to discredit prosecution witnesses, including a Tufts emergency room doctor who removed the bullet from Aquilino Freire, a third victim in the car who was shot, but survived.

