Friends’ fantasy football ‘Dressmas’ goes viral

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Adam Lane squeezed into a purple dress at a very busy intersection in Tyngsboro.

Lane and his friends agreed last place in their fantasy football draft needed to lose more than just money.

They call it Dressmas.

The team owner who comes in last is forced to stand outside, in the cold, the day after Christmas.

The grand prize for first place is $250.

But for these college kids it is much more fun to root for who loses, than who wins.

This is the second year these guys have done ‘Dressmas,’ but this time the photo went viral.

With the added attention, comes added insults, but Lane is comfortable in his own skin, even in that uncomfortable dress.

