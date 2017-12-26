OAHU, HI (WHDH) — Two life-long friends in Hawaii found out that they are actually siblings.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been best friends for 60 years.

Robinson was adopted, while Macfarlane never knew his father.

After doing a search on Ancestry.com and taking a DNA test, the men found out that they actually had the same birth mothers.

The two said they somehow knew all along.

“It was a shock, definitely a shock, but then when you thought about it, compared forearms and everything,” Macfarlane said.

“Hairy arms! That did it,” exclaimed Robinson.

The brothers said they plan to travel and enjoy retirement together.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)