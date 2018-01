Parts of Niagara Falls in both Canada and the United States froze Tuesday amid frigid cold temperatures.

Monday marked the coldest New Year’s Day recorded in Niagara Falls. Temperatures reached -14 degrees Fahrenheit, according to local news reports. Average temperatures are usually around the freezing mark for the area.

#niagarafalls 🇨🇦💦❄️😘 #happynewyear A post shared by Thomas Bvrd (@thomas_bvrd) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:26pm PST

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)