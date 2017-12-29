Frigid temperatures cause parking problems in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Drivers in Lowell faced a parking problem in bitter cold conditions as temperatures caused some parking kiosks to stop working.

Officials say buttons on the front of several of the kiosks in the downtown area are stuck and won’t work.

The city’s parking director describes it as the perfect storm — wet, freezing rain followed by plummeting temperatures were too much for the equipment to handle. Officials say it’s happened before.

Some of the machines were functioning Friday morning, but drivers say even getting some of the machines to function has taken some work. One driver said it worked eventually, taking his credit card, but others were not successful.

There are other ways to pay on the machines. Officials say you can pay at any other kiosk on the street if one is frozen. Drivers can also use the city’s parking app.

Parking enforcement officers won’t ticket in areas where the boxes aren’t working, but they will be keeping an eye out to see if people are violating the maximum time spent parked in one spot.

