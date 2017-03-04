Frigid temperatures, dangerous wind chills grip Massachusuetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills will make for a brutal weekend across Massachusetts.

A shot of arctic air will push temperatures into the single digits and teens. Wind chills will dip near or below zero in many areas.

Temperatures will near record cold marks on Saturday.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of western and central Massachusetts between midnight and 7 a.m. Sunday. The advisory is calling for “real feel” temperatures to be as low as -15 degrees.

The advisory will affect the following counties: Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire.

Wind chills may quickly produce frostbite on exposed skin, officials warned.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected at times.

