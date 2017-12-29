Patriots fans are gearing up for a frigid finale Sunday, while others are bracing for a cold New Year’s Eve.

Many people will be flooding the city for First Night, relying on public transportation to get them around.

Officials are trying to keep the T up and running.

“The next three days we have a lot of people in Boston. They’re coming in and out of the city using public transportation, so we want to make sure it’s moving and reliable,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

Boston Winter at City Hall had to be shut down as the deep freeze sweeps through the city.

Frigid temperatures will also effect the Patriots game against the Jets Sunday.

“Weather is weather. It is what it is. You gotta deal with it,” said James Develin.

The team said they will try to avoid standing around and will stay mentally strong.

People headed to the game or downtown for some holiday fun are encouraged to dress in layers.

Blankets are allowed inside Gillette Stadium, along with hand and feet warmers. No battery operated heated clothing is allowed.

