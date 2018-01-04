BOSTON (WHDH) - The effects of this week’s winter weather is being felt across Boston.

A pipe burst in Brighton on Common Avenue on the roof of a high rise, officials said.

On Canal Street, water filled the lobby of a building after a pipe burst in a ceiling when the sprinklers were being shut off.

Another pipe broke at the McCormack Building on Ashburton Place, closing the lottery office for the day.

In Downtown Crossing, the restaurant Silverton filled with a foot and a half of water.

The Downtown Crossing T stop closed after a pipe broke there.

