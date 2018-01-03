Frigid weather freezing and bursting pipes in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Freezing cold temperatures are creating plumbing problems around Boston, where several buildings were flooded by frozen pipes.

The Boston Fire Department said they have been busy Wednesday with frozen pipes at office buildings and restaurants. Among the buildings affected was the McCormack Building on Ashburton Place, home to the Attorney General’s offices.

Red Line trains briefly passed the Downtown Crossing T station after a pipe burst nearby. Also in Downtown Crossing, the Silvertone Bar & Grill closed due to a broken pipe. The pipe, over 100 years old, filled with ice and broke, sending water into the restaurant. Silvertone’s owner said they plan to reopen soon.

