SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a wrapped present that turned out to be a fruitcake temporarily halted service at a Seattle ferry terminal while police investigated.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kevin Fortino says troopers were notified Tuesday that a suspicious package was found beneath a Christmas tree in the pedestrian waiting area.

Fortino says the package was deemed suspicious because it was unmarked and was the only gift under the tree.

Officials evacuated the terminal and kept all inbound ferries away for about a half-hour while the police bomb squad investigated.

Fortino says the gift was found to be a fruitcake.

He says it wasn’t clear why it was left at the terminal.

