Ft Lauderdale airport shooter identified as Esteban Santiago

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (WHDH) — Law enforcement officials have identified the Florida airport shooter as Esteban Santiago.

Santiago is a 26-year-old man born in New Jersey.

He reportedly flew into the airport from Canada with a gun checked in his luggage.

After landing at Ft. Lauderdale Airport he went to the bathroom and loaded the gun before opening fire.

It is not clear yet if the incident is terror related.

Court records show Santiago lived in Alaska and was charged with two misdemeanors last year.

He also had a military ID on him though it is not certain if the ID is accurate or if it is current.

Santiago was not hurt and officers did not fire a single shot before he was taken into custody.

He is being interviewed now by FBI.

