NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A fuel truck crashed into a tree in Newton Monday, causing a fuel spill.

The crash happened on Tremont Street, where more than 10 gallons of fuel spilled out. Alan Van Buskirk, who lives nearby, said he heard a loud boom and thought it was an explosion.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. The fuel spill has since cleaned up.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)