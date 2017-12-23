Fugitive captured, will be arraigned for double murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was on Massachusetts’ most-wanted list in connection with the killings of two men in New Bedford has been captured and returned to the state to face charges.

The Bristol District Attorney’s office says Carmelo Kercado, Jr., was arrested in Concord, North Carolina, on Tuesday and was brought back to Massachusetts on Friday evening.

Officials say Kercado is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in New Bedford District Court on two counts of murder and illegal weapons charges.

The 35-year-old is a suspect in the Oct. 10 fatal shootings of 27-year-old Stephen Bodden, of Taunton, and 28-year-old Fabio Tavares, of New Bedford.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

