Full ‘Wolf Moon’ to illuminate sky tonight

(WHDH) — January’s first full moon — nicknamed a “Wolf Moon” — will light up the sky on Monday night.

NASA says the Wolf Moon, which is also a supermoon, will appear to be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a typical full moon.

Because the Moon’s orbit is elliptical, sometimes it's closer to Earth and sometimes it is farther. When a full Moon and the point closest to the Earth line up, we get a supermoon. pic.twitter.com/ZgmzWiOioR — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) January 1, 2018

The moon will technically be considered 100 percent full a 9:24 p.m. The moon rises at 4:17 p.m.

It will be the largest moon that appears in the sky this year.

Rises in 14 minutes:

FULL WOLF MOON

• Technically 100% full tonight at 924p.

• Rises at 417p.

• This is a "#Supermoon".

• Distance away: 221,620m. pic.twitter.com/luxAaIC0WP — Cape Ann Weather (@CapeAnnWeather) January 1, 2018

If you’re heading out to watch the sky, bundle up! Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits. Some areas are under a wind chill advisory.

