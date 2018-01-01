Full ‘Wolf Moon’ to illuminate sky tonight

(WHDH) — January’s first full moon — nicknamed a “Wolf Moon” — will light up the sky on Monday night.
NASA says the Wolf Moon, which is also a supermoon, will appear to be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a typical full moon.
The moon will technically be considered 100 percent full a 9:24 p.m. The moon rises at 4:17 p.m.
It will be the largest moon that appears in the sky this year.
If you’re heading out to watch the sky, bundle up! Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits. Some areas are under a wind chill advisory.
