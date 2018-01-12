Fundraiser launched for pregnant wife who lost husband in Westwood fire

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Family and friends of a pregnant woman who lost her husband Wednesday night in a house fire in Westwood are raising money to help her rebuild her life.

Michael Lennon, 47, perished in a blaze that destroyed a home on Tamarack Road. The roof of the home collapsed in two different places, according to firefighters.

Meg Lichtenstein, a woman who works with Lennon’s wife, Lisa, says the couple were newlyweds and expecting a baby girl in May.

Lichtenstein has since started a gofundme campaign in Lisa’s honor.

“Lisa rushed to her husband’s side, she received the worst news an expectant mother could possible hear; her husband did not make it. Lisa and Mike were newlyweds and were overjoyed to be expecting a baby girl,” Lichtenstein said on the godundme page.

More than $15,000 has been raised so far for funeral arrangements, housing, and baby necessities.

To donate, click here.

