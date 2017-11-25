EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Pallbearers carried a U.S. flag-draped coffin into a West Texas church for the funeral of a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.

A private funeral mass was underway Saturday afternoon in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was expected to be among the mourners at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The El Paso Times reports that a firetruck parked near the church displayed an American flag atop a ladder.

The cause of Martinez’s death Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn’t been released, was seriously injured.

Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the Mexican border and 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)