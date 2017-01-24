Funeral held for Eugene Cernan, last man to walk on moon

AUSTIN (WHDH) — Astronaut Eugene Cernon was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon after his funeral in Texas.

Cernan, 82, was the commander for the historic Apollo 17 mission in 1972. While on that mission, he became the last man to walk on the moon.

Cernon, a former Navy pilot, was buried with full military honors at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin. He was 82 years old.

