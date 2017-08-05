PEABODY, Mass. (WHDH) – Honor guards, friends and family of firefighter Daniel Pimenta gathered at his funeral on Saturday.

Pimenta was riding his bike in Beverly last Sunday when he was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Pimenta was a 27-year veteran of the fire department.

He was known in his community as a big supporter of the MS Society.

