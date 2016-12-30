Funeral held for second teen killed in Falmouth crash

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Friends and family gave a final farewell to one of the Falmouth teenagers killed in a car crash last week.

Funeral services were held Friday for one of the victims, Owen Higgins, one week after he and James Lavin were killed while driving home from hockey practice.

Several of Higgins’ friends and teammates carried the casket carrying his body into the service.

The church swelled with more classmates, teammates and friends.

Higgins’ grandfather, George Berube, fought through tears as he spoke of his grandson and how his brothers helped mold him.

Berube also talked about the special relationship Higgins had with Lavin, his best friend.

The community has spent the week mourning the devastating loss, with Lavin laid to rest earlier this week.

Family members say the two boys will be buried next to each other.

