Funeral held for victim of carnival ride malfunction in Ohio

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WHDH) — A man killed when a carnival ride he was on malfunctioned was laid to rest Tuesday in Ohio.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, died when the Fireball ride at the Ohio State Fair broke apart. Seven other people were injured.

Jarrell enlisted in the Marines just days before he died and also hoped to become a police officer.

Rides at the state fair have since reopened, except the Fireball. What caused the Fireball to malfunction is still under investigation.

