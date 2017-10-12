Funeral held Thursday for Webster Police officer killed in car crash

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - The funeral for Webster Police Officer Michael Lee, who was killed in a car crash on Saturday, was held today.

The funeral took place at Sacred Heart Church in Webster.

Police from around the state joined family and friends at the church to say goodbye.

Lee’s wake took place on Wednesday in Dudley, MA.

Officer Lee, 38 of Webster, was killed on Route 395 in Auburn when he hit a tractor-trailer in the breakdown lane.

