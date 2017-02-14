Funeral home in Tennessee offers drive-thru visitation

Memphis, TN (WHDH) — You can now say your final goodbyes to your loved ones from the seat of your car.

A funeral home in Tennessee is offering drive-thru services for grieving families.

The owner says it is much more convenient than a regular service.

And the service is free for customers with funeral packages.

The home also offers live stream funeral services so people who can’t make it can watch.

