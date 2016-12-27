FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A funeral has been held for the first of two Falmouth High School student-athletes who died in a car crash last week.

Teammates of 17-year-old James Lavin, wearing their hockey jerseys, lined a sidewalk Tuesday as members of the school’s state championship football team accompanied the casket into St. Patrick Church.

The Rev. Timothy Goldrick told mourners that “Christmas arrived broken” in Falmouth. He said the Cape Cod town is grief-stricken over the deaths of Lavin and his best friend, 17-year-old Owen Higgins.

The teens were in a car that slammed into a tree after hockey practice Thursday. Lavin, the driver, died at the scene. Higgins died at a hospital the following day.

A wake for Higgins will be held on Thursday, followed by a funeral Mass on Friday.

