Funeral set for firefighter who collapsed at house blaze

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Funeral plans have been announced for a Massachusetts firefighter who collapsed while battling a house fire and died.

The family of Watertown firefighter Joseph Toscano says visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Randolph. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown.

The 54-year-old Randolph resident and married father of five suffered a medical emergency Friday while fighting the fire. The medical examiner’s office is determining the cause of death.

A memorial fund has been established to help Toscano’s family. Donations can be made to the Watertown Firefighters Relief Association.

Toscano grew up in Massapequa, New York, on Long Island and was a 20-year veteran of the Watertown Fire Department.

