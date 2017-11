EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A funnel- shaped cloud was spotted near East Bridgewater on Sunday.

Several viewers in the East Bridgewater area sent in photos of the cloud.

7Weather confirmed it was not a funnel cloud, but most likely a ‘hole-punch cloud,’ caused by a plane.

