‘Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience’ coming to New England

The world of Westeros is coming to New England next year!

The “Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience” will come to Mohegun Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 28, 2018 and the DCU Center in Worcester on Sept. 28, 2018.

Fans of award-winning HBO series will get an immersive experience of the Seven Kingdoms, including an orchestra and choir performing music from all seven seasons led by Ramin Djawadi.

Event organizers say the the concerts will include new music and footage from Season 7, as well a new custom stage design and mesmerizing visuals.

Tickets are $109.50, $89.50, $69.50 and $59.50 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

