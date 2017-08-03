Game wardens end search for priest, 85, missing for 2 weeks

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Maine game wardens have suspended their search for a retired 85-year-old priest who’s been missing for two weeks.

The Maine Warden Service on Wednesday ended its formal search for Clement Thibodeau, of Caribou, but will continue to investigate his disappearance. The Morning Sentinel reports the agency was searching for Thibodeau based on cellphone data.

The last signal from the priest’s cellphone was recorded July 18 and traced to a wooded area 100 miles from Caribou. Thibodeau disappeared July 15 from a restaurant and might have been experiencing dementia-like symptoms.

Lt. Dan Scott is asking the public to keep an eye out for him or his gray 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

Thibodeau was a pastor at Notre Dame Parish in Waterville during the 1980s and was fondly remembered by parishioners.

