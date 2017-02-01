Game wardens, police search for missing Maine woman

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service and Sanford Police have searched the area for a missing woman who was last seen more than a week ago.

Kerry Rear, of Sanford, was reported missing on Sunday. Game wardens and officers searched wooded areas near Route 4 on Tuesday.

Police say the 40-year-old Rear has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 22. She was reportedly last seen at a Sanford convenience store.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sanford Police Detective Eric Small.

