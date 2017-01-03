Gamer-engineer Brianna Wu announces plans to run against Rep. Lynch

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-based software engineer Brianna Wu said she plans to challenge Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch if he seeks re-election next term.

Wu, who co-founded game development studio Giant Spacekat in Boston, is an advocate on privacy rights and online harassment.

She was a target of “Gamergate” in 2014, receiving death threats and other sexist harassment for her success in the video game industry.

Wu is also a Democrat who made the announcement to run for a Congressional seat after Donald Trump was elected president.

Wu made no comment about challenging Rep. Katherine Clark, but said on Twitter she would run against Lynch of Boston’s 8th District, which covers parts of Boston and suburbs south of the city.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)