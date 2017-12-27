(WHDH) — Playing too many video games is taking a toll on the mind. It will soon be recognized as a mental health disorder.

The World Health Organization is planning to add gaming disorder to the official list of diseased by next year.

This means doctors and insurance companies will recognize it as a disorder.

The symptoms include the inability to control when to play video games.

Another red flag is when someone chooses games over other interests in life and keeps playing despite negative consequences.

